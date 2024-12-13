HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMercedes-BenzS-ClassOn Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz S-Class On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front Right Side
1/20
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front View
2/20
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Grille
3/20
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Headlight
4/20
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Side View
5/20
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/20
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.96 - 2.74 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

S-Class Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 2.74 Crore. Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with a choice of engine options. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC₹ 2.74 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

S 450 4MATIC

₹2.74 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,19,00,000
RTO
46,49,000
Insurance
8,52,156
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram
2,74,01,656
EMI@5,88,968/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.81 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
7 Series Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron GT Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
AMG C 63 S E-Performance Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.62 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQS Price in Thiruvananthapuram
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.03 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
i7 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ghibli Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class News

The recall affects the Mercedes Maybach S-Class manufactured between 2021 and 2024 for India
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recalled in India due to outdated ECU software
13 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 13: Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms, Porsche Taycan sales drop
14 Oct 2024
The current-gen S-Class, which is codenamed W223, will be upgraded mid-cycle in 2026
Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms for combustion and EV: Reports
13 Oct 2024
Mercedes S-Class sales were down by 37 per cent in the first quarter of 2024
Mercedes S-Class faces downturn in sales globally. Here's what Merc plans to do
22 Aug 2024
Nio ET9 comes powered by a 340 kW permanent magnet motor with SiC paired with a 180 kW induction motor, which altogether churns out 698 bhp peak power.
China's Nio launches flagship ET9 electric sedan to challenge Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Porsche Panamera
25 Dec 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz S-Class News

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Videos

The new Mercedes S Class boasts of class-leading features and promises luxury on four wheels. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mercedes S Class 2021: Palace on wheels seeks to royalty on roads
12 Jul 2021
2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class will compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce luxury sedans.
2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce
17 Jun 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 crore.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at 2.17 crore
17 Jun 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 2,74,01,656.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC will be Rs 46,49,000.
The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 8,52,156.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,19,00,000, RTO - Rs. 46,49,000, Insurance - Rs. 8,52,156, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,74,01,656 .
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,74,01,656 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 2,74,01,656 and rises to Rs. 2,74,01,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram will be Rs. 5,55,607. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details