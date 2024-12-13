What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 2,74,01,656.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram? In Thiruvananthapuram, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC will be Rs 46,49,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 8,52,156.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Thiruvananthapuram is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,19,00,000, RTO - Rs. 46,49,000, Insurance - Rs. 8,52,156, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,74,01,656 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,74,01,656 in Thiruvananthapuram.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class? Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 2,74,01,656 and rises to Rs. 2,74,01,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.