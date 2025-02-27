What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Mysore is Rs 2,75,26,633.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore? In Mysore, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC will be Rs 44,50,620.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC in Mysore is Rs 11,75,513.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,19,00,000, RTO - Rs. 44,50,620, Insurance - Rs. 11,75,513, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Mysore as Rs. 2,75,26,633 .

