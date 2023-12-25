What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Karnal is Rs 1,78,94,812.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal? In Karnal, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC will be Rs 16,16,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Karnal is Rs 6,18,312.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,56,60,000, RTO - Rs. 16,16,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,18,312, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Karnal as Rs. 1,78,94,812 .

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class? Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Karnal starts at Rs. 1,78,94,812 and rises to Rs. 2,49,92,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.