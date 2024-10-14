HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz S-Class On Road Price in Goa

4 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4 out of 5
1.91 - 2.67 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Goa
S-Class Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 1.91 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz S-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 2.67 Crore in Goa. Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with a choice of 2999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC₹ 1.91 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400d 4MATIC₹ 2.65 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC₹ 2.67 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.91 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,60,000
RTO
28,68,800
Insurance
6,18,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Goa
1,91,47,612
EMI@4,11,557/mo
S 400d 4MATIC
₹2.65 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
S 450 4MATIC
₹2.67 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 - 1.81 Cr
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz S-Class News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 13: Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms, Porsche Taycan sales drop
14 Oct 2024
The current-gen S-Class, which is codenamed W223, will be upgraded mid-cycle in 2026
Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms for combustion and EV: Reports
13 Oct 2024
Mercedes S-Class sales were down by 37 per cent in the first quarter of 2024
Mercedes S-Class faces downturn in sales globally. Here's what Merc plans to do
22 Aug 2024
Nio ET9 comes powered by a 340 kW permanent magnet motor with SiC paired with a 180 kW induction motor, which altogether churns out 698 bhp peak power.
China's Nio launches flagship ET9 electric sedan to challenge Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Porsche Panamera
25 Dec 2023
File photo of Mercedes Benz S Class.
Mercedes S-Class, Porsche stand to lose most in China tariff row
26 Sept 2023
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Videos

The new Mercedes S Class boasts of class-leading features and promises luxury on four wheels. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mercedes S Class 2021: Palace on wheels seeks to royalty on roads
12 Jul 2021
2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class will compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce luxury sedans.
2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce
17 Jun 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 crore.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at 2.17 crore
17 Jun 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Goa is Rs 1,91,47,612.
In Goa, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC will be Rs 28,68,800.
The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Goa is Rs 6,18,312.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Goa is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,56,60,000, RTO - Rs. 28,68,800, Insurance - Rs. 6,18,312, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,91,47,612 .
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,67,44,656 in Goa.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Goa starts at Rs. 1,91,47,612 and rises to Rs. 2,67,44,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Goa will be Rs. 3,88,245. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

