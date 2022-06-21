Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air Springs
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)