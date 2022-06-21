Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > S-class > Mercedes-Benz S-Class On Road Price in Dehradun

Mercedesbenz Sclass On Road Price

Mercedes-benz S-class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price List, Specifications and Features

S 350d 4MATIC

2925 cc | 282 bhp |

₹ 1.79 Crs
15,660,000
RTO
1,616,000
Insurance
618,312
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
17,894,812
Specifications Features
Length
5289
Wheelbase
3216
Height
1503
Width
1954
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
14 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
40 / 245 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
35 / 275 R20
Bootspace
550
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mercedes-benz S-class
Expert Review

4 out of 5
The current-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class is considered an epitome of luxury sedans. The S-Class has a reputation of being used as a personal transportation vehicle for the top-crop world leaders and business tycoons. The current model will be replaced by the new-gen S-Class in 2021.

Berkeley Motors

mapicon
Mohabewala Industrial Area, Subhash Nagar Chowk,saharanpur Road,near Hotel Softel Plaza,dehradun, Dehradun, Uttaranchal 248001
phoneicon
+91 - 7088078606

