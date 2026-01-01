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Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.72 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class Key Specs
Engine2999
Fuel TypeHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all S-Class specs and features

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Prices

The S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition, equipped with a 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-6 turbo-petrol and Automatic, is listed at ₹2.72 Crore (ex-showroom).

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Mileage

All variants of the S-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Colours

The S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition is available in 9 colour options: Allanite Green Metallic, Carneol Red Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, Emerald Green, Obsidian Black, Verde Silver, Velvet Brown, Silver Metallic, Opalite White Bright.

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Engine and Transmission

The S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition is powered by a 2999 engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 429 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 321 bhp (Engine), 161 bhp (Motor) and 680 Nm (Combined Engine & Motor), 540 Nm (Engine), 440 Nm (Motor) of torque.

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr.

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Specs & Features

The S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition has Steering Adjustment, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Assist, Air Conditioner, Heater and Cruise Control.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Price

S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition

₹2.72 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,38,00,000
RTO
24,34,000
Insurance
9,49,238
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,71,83,738
EMI@5,84,285/mo
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-6 turbo-petrol
Driving Range
115 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds (claimed)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
680 Nm (Combined Engine & Motor), 540 Nm (Engine), 440 Nm (Motor)
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 321 bhp (Engine), 161 bhp (Motor)
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Engine
2999
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
2 metres
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air Suspension

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Pure Electric Mode
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Multi color
Follow me home headlamps
LED
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch
Display
Touch Screen

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Seat Belt
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
15 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (• Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) )
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (• Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition EMI
EMI5,25,856 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,44,65,364
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,44,65,364
Interest Amount
70,86,002
Payable Amount
3,15,51,366

Mercedes-Benz S-Class other Variants

S-Class S 450e

₹2.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,20,00,000
RTO
22,54,000
Insurance
8,79,826
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,51,34,326
EMI@5,40,235/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
S-Classvsi7
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
S-ClassvsAMG EQS
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
+6
S-ClassvsPanamera
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
S-ClassvsM5
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
S-ClassvsQuattroporte
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
S-ClassvsAMG C 63 S E-Performance

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