|Engine
|2999
|Mileage
|32.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The S-Class S 450e, equipped with a 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-6 turbo-petrol and Automatic, is listed at ₹2.51 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S-Class deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 32.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S-Class S 450e is available in 9 colour options: Allanite Green Metallic, Carneol Red Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, Emerald Green, Obsidian Black, Verde Silver, Velvet Brown, Silver Metallic, Opalite White Bright.
The S-Class S 450e is powered by a 2999 engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 429 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 321 bhp (Engine), 161 bhp (Motor) and 680 Nm (Combined Engine & Motor), 540 Nm (Engine), 440 Nm (Motor) of torque.
In the S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr.
The S-Class S 450e has Steering Adjustment, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Air Conditioner, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.