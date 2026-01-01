Driver Seat Adjustment

16 way electrically adjustable (• Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric) • Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)