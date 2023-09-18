What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in New Delhi? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC in New Delhi is Rs 2,77,64,405.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in New Delhi? In New Delhi, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC will be Rs 24,85,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in New Delhi? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC in New Delhi is Rs 9,68,905.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in New Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls base variant in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,43,10,000, RTO - Rs. 24,85,000, Insurance - Rs. 9,68,905, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,77,64,405.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls is the Mercedes-Benz 600 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,77,64,405 in New Delhi.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls? Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 2,77,64,405 and goes up to Rs. 2,77,64,405. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.