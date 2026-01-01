|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.68 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Maybach GLS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition is available in 7 colour options: Selenite Grey, Alpine Grey Solid, Polar White, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.
The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the Maybach GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 priced between ₹3 Cr - 3.65 Cr.
The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.