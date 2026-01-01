hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzMaybach GLS600 4MATIC Celebration Edition
Maybach GLSPriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Headlight
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Side View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear Left View
View all Images
6/16

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage8.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Maybach GLS specs and features

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Prices

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.68 Crore (ex-showroom).

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Mileage

All variants of the Maybach GLS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Colours

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition is available in 7 colour options: Selenite Grey, Alpine Grey Solid, Polar White, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Engine and Transmission

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Maybach GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 priced between ₹3 Cr - 3.65 Cr.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Specs & Features

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Price

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition

₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,000
Insurance
16,12,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,67,67,011
EMI@10,05,205/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Driving Range
765 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.26 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5208 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm
Height
1838 mm
Kerb Weight
2825 kg
Width
2157 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
27
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition EMI
EMI9,04,685 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,20,90,309
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,20,90,309
Interest Amount
1,21,90,786
Payable Amount
5,42,81,095

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS other Variants

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,00,000
RTO
28,04,000
Insurance
10,91,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,13,96,419
EMI@6,74,832/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maybach GLS Night Series

₹4.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,71,10,000
RTO
37,65,000
Insurance
14,62,504
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,23,38,004
EMI@9,10,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Alternatives

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvsPortofino
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

3 - 3.65 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvsAMG GT 63
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2 - 3.8 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvs911
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvsMC20
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvsGT
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach GLSvsRoma

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details