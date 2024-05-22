Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Specifications

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Maybach GLS [2021-2024] measures 5,205 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,135 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less