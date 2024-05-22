HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Front Left Side
1/1

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

2.43 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Key Specs
Engine3982.0 cc
Mileage8.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Available Colours

About Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Latest Update

  • Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
  • Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Variants & Price

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 2.43 Cr .

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    600 4MATIC
    2.43 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage8.5 kmpl
    Engine3982.0 cc
    Max Speed250 kmph
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
    		Toyota Land CruiserLexus LXMercedes-Benz G-ClassBMW X5 MAudi RS Q8
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹2.43 Cr
    ₹2.1 Cr
    ₹2.82 Cr Onwards
    ₹2.55 Cr Onwards
    ₹1.95 Cr
    ₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    3982 cc
    3346 cc
    3346 cc
    2925 cc
    4395 cc
    3996 cc
    Mileage
    8.5 kmpl
    11 kmpl
    6.9 kmpl
    9.5 kmpl
    8.2 kmpl
    8 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Mileage

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]'s petrol variant is 8.5 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] 600 4MATIC comes with a 90 litres fuel tank.

    k.

    Select Variant:
    600 4MATIC
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    8.5

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] News

    Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
    Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
    22 May 2024
    Mercedes Benz is all set to drive in two more flagship luxury cars in India on May 22. It will launch the Maybach GLS 600 SUV along with the AMG S63 E Performance sedan on the same day.
    Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?
    20 May 2024
    Singer Vishal Mishra is the latest celebrity to bring home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
    Singer Vishal Mishra brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
    12 Apr 2024
    Kangna Ranaut's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic finished in Polar White
    Bollywood star turned politician adds Maybach GLS to garage. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    Ajinkya Rahane's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is finished in Polar White
    Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
    21 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] related Videos

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] FAQs

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Maybach GLS [2021-2024] was Rs. 2.43-null null (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] was 600 4MATIC with the last recorded price of Rs. 2.43 Cr (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] was a 5 Seater SUV.

