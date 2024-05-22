|Engine
|3982.0 cc
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] price starts at ₹ 2.43 Cr .
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine
|3982.0 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Model Name
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|Lexus LX
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|BMW X5 M
|Audi RS Q8
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.43 Cr
₹2.1 Cr
₹2.82 Cr Onwards
₹2.55 Cr Onwards
₹1.95 Cr
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Engine
3982 cc
3346 cc
3346 cc
2925 cc
4395 cc
3996 cc
|Mileage
8.5 kmpl
11 kmpl
6.9 kmpl
9.5 kmpl
8.2 kmpl
8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Diesel
Diesel
Diesel
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]'s petrol variant is 8.5 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] 600 4MATIC comes with a 90 litres fuel tan...
k.Read More
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price