Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 4.79 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 4.79 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series ₹ 4.79 Crore