Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 4.79 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Jaipur is Rs. 9.70 Lakhs.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.20 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 42.50 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 16.05 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.79 Crore.