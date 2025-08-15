Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 4.95 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Indore is Rs. 4.95 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Indore amount to Rs. 59.30 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Indore is Rs. 10.04 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Indore are Rs. 16.05 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.20 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 59.30 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 16.05 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.95 Crore.