Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 4.70 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 4.70 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series ₹ 4.70 Crore