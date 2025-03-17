Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 5.13 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 5.13 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series ₹ 5.13 Crore