SL 680 is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025.
Maybach SL 680 Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3 - 3.5 Cr*.
Specs and Features
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features: Engine: 3982 cc Transmission: Automatic FuelType: Petrol
Maybach SL 680 Seating Capacity
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 is expected to be a 2 Seater model.
Maybach SL 680 RivalsMercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
, Aston Martin DB11
, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
and Lotus Emira
are sought to be the major rivals to Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680.