|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|34.48 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC, equipped with a 3.0L Petrol PHEV with 4MATIC and Automatic, is listed at ₹3.82 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Maybach S-Class deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 34.48 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC is available in 9 colour options: Dark Olive Green Magno, Emerald Green Metallic, Emerald Green Metallic Mojave Silver Metallic, High Tech Silver Metallic Selenite Grey Metallic, Nautical Blue Metallic High Tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic High Tech Silver Metallic, Opal White Bright Verde Silver Metallic, Verde Silver Metallic, Warm Grey Solid.
The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
In the Maybach S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance priced ₹3.3 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 priced between ₹3.27 Cr - 3.8 Cr.
The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control, Heater, Front AC and Rear AC.