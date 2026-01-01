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Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.82 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage34.48 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Maybach S-Class specs and features

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Prices

The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC, equipped with a 3.0L Petrol PHEV with 4MATIC and Automatic, is listed at ₹3.82 Crore (ex-showroom).

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Mileage

All variants of the Maybach S-Class deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 34.48 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Colours

The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC is available in 9 colour options: Dark Olive Green Magno, Emerald Green Metallic, Emerald Green Metallic Mojave Silver Metallic, High Tech Silver Metallic Selenite Grey Metallic, Nautical Blue Metallic High Tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic High Tech Silver Metallic, Opal White Bright Verde Silver Metallic, Verde Silver Metallic, Warm Grey Solid.

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Engine and Transmission

The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Maybach S-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance priced ₹3.3 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 priced between ₹3.27 Cr - 3.8 Cr.

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Specs & Features

The Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control, Heater, Front AC and Rear AC.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Price

Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC

₹3.82 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,35,00,000
RTO
34,04,000
Insurance
13,23,293
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,82,27,793
EMI@8,21,664/mo
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
34.48 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time
20 Minutes (DC - Fast Charger 60 kW charger)
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
3.0L Petrol PHEV with 4MATIC
Battery Capacity
21.96 kWh
Driving Range
98 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8 s
Engine
2998 cc
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
20 Inch
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension
Front Suspension
Air suspension
Rear Tyres
20 inch

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5484 mm
Wheelbase
3396 mm
Height
1921 mm
Width
1510 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
330 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
67 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Adjustable ORVMs-Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Finish-Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED-Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
31 Burmester
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Display
Touch screen
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
15 Airbags (Driver Seatbelt)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front & Rear
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580e Plug-in Hybrid Electric+Petrol Automatic TC EMI
EMI7,39,498 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,44,05,013
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,44,05,013
Interest Amount
99,64,862
Payable Amount
4,43,69,875

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

3.3 Cr
+8
Maybach S-ClassvsAMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.27 - 3.8 Cr
+3
Maybach S-ClassvsAMG S 63

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