Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Right Side
6/16

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Specifications

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,25,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
2.25 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Specs

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Maybach EQS measures 5,125 mm in length, 2,034 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Specifications and Features

680
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
122 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Driving Range
611 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
649 bhp @ 950 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Min(22 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Front Tyres
R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
R22
Length
5125 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Kerb Weight
3075 kg
Height
1721 mm
Width
2034 mm
Bootspace
440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Interior Colours
Nappa leather Balao Brown Pearl / Espresso Brown
Interiors
Dual Tone

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 stands as the flagship all-electric SUV from the German manufacturer in the country.
Multi-crore Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV launched in India
5 Sept 2024
The cabin of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is a luxurious, comfortable and quiet place to be in.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Top 5 unique features of the luxury SUV
3 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker. Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.
Mercedes Maybach EQS to launch in India as the most expensive electric SUV on this date
8 Aug 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China
30 Mar 2023
A key highlight of the new E-Class is its upgraded interior, which features the advanced MBUX Superscreen, a wide-screen infotainment system.
2024 Mercedes E Class: Key changes that the new model gets over outgoing version
6 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS price starts at ₹ 2.25 Cr .

680
2.25 Cr*
122 KWh
210 Kmph
611 Km
