Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.34 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.34 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 ₹ 2.34 Crore