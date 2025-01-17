HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS On Road Price in Jaipur

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Right Side
6/16
2.34 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Maybach EQS Price in Jaipur

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.34 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680₹ 2.34 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

680

₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
611 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,25,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
8,70,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
2,34,20,839
EMI@5,03,405/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series is a special edition avatar of the regular EQS 680 electric SUV, which is already available in India.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series debuts in India
17 Jan 2025
The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 stands as the flagship all-electric SUV from the German manufacturer in the country.
Multi-crore Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV launched in India
5 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker. Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.
Mercedes Maybach EQS to launch in India as the most expensive electric SUV on this date
8 Aug 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China
30 Mar 2023
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Jaipur is Rs. 2.34 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Jaipur amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Jaipur is Rs. 4.75 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Jaipur are Rs. 8.70 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.25 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 8.70 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.34 Crore.

