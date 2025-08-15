hamburger icon
Maybach EQSSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS On Road Price in Indore

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front Left Side
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.34 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Indore
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Check Offers

Maybach EQS Price in

Indore
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 2.47 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.84 Crore in Indore. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS is mainly compared to Lotus Emeya which starts at Rs. 2.34 Cr in Indore, Lotus Eletre which starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr in Indore and Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power starting at Rs. 3 Cr in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 ₹ 2.47 Crore
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series ₹ 2.84 Crore

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Variant Wise Price List in

Indore
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Maybach EQS 680

₹2.47 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
600 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,28,20,000
RTO
9,62,800
Insurance
8,82,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
2,46,65,631
EMI@5,30,161/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maybach EQS Night Series

₹2.84 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
600 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Alternatives

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Emeya Price in Indore
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Eletre Price in Indore
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
G-Class with EQ Power Price in Indore
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EQE Price in Indore
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.65 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Macan EV Price in Indore
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.28 - 1.43 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EQS SUV Price in Indore

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

View all
 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Indore is Rs. 2.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Indore amount to Rs. 11.02 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Indore is Rs. 5.00 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Indore are Rs. 10.13 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.63 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 11.02 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 10.13 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.84 Crore.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2025

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Lamborghini Temerario

Lamborghini Temerario

6 Cr
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Mahindra XEV 4e

Mahindra XEV 4e

13 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

60 - 70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details