With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Indore is Rs. 5.00 Lakhs.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.63 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 11.02 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 10.13 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.84 Crore.