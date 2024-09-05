HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS On Road Price in Goa

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/16
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.25 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Goa
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Maybach EQS Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 2.34 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680₹ 2.34 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
680
₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
611 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,25,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
8,70,339
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
2,34,20,839
EMI@5,03,405/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.36 - 4.98 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Price in Goa
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.6 Cr
Check Latest Offers
XM Price in Goa

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 stands as the flagship all-electric SUV from the German manufacturer in the country.
Multi-crore Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV launched in India
5 Sept 2024
The cabin of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is a luxurious, comfortable and quiet place to be in.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Top 5 unique features of the luxury SUV
3 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker. Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.
Mercedes Maybach EQS to launch in India as the most expensive electric SUV on this date
8 Aug 2024
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China
30 Mar 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Goa is Rs. 2.34 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Goa amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS in Goa is Rs. 4.75 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Goa are Rs. 8.70 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 in Goa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.25 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 8.70 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.34 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details