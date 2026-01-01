The Maybach EQS Night Series, featuring a 122 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹2.74 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Maybach EQS Night Series is available in 6 colour options: Selenite Grey, High Tech Silver, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Maybach EQS Night Series include the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr and the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.
The Maybach EQS Night Series has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.