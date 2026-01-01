hamburger icon
Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Rear Right Side
6/16

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series

2.74 Crore
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maybach EQS Night Series

Maybach EQS Night Series Prices

The Maybach EQS Night Series, featuring a 122 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹2.74 Crore (ex-showroom).

Maybach EQS Night Series Range

The Maybach EQS Night Series delivers a claimed single-charge range of 600 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Maybach EQS Night Series Colours

The Maybach EQS Night Series is available in 6 colour options: Selenite Grey, High Tech Silver, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.

Maybach EQS Night Series Battery & Range

The Maybach EQS Night Series is powered by a 122 kWh battery pack that allows for 600 km of claimed range per charge.

Maybach EQS Night Series vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Maybach EQS Night Series include the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr and the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.

Maybach EQS Night Series Specs & Features

The Maybach EQS Night Series has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series Price

Maybach EQS Night Series

₹2.74 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,63,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
10,41,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,73,95,842
EMI@5,88,843/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
122 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor on each wheel
Driving Range
600 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
649 bhp, 950 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5125 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Kerb Weight
3075 kg
Height
1721 mm
Width
2034 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
11 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Rear Seat Center, Rear Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Night Series EMI
EMI5,29,959 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,46,56,257
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,46,56,257
Interest Amount
71,41,291
Payable Amount
3,17,97,548

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS other Variants

Maybach EQS 680

₹2.38 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,28,20,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
9,07,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,81,645
EMI@5,11,160/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Alternatives

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsEmeya
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsEletre
Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsCayenne EV
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsG-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maybach EQSvsEQS SUV

