What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLS in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.73 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 30.64 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLS in Thiruvananthapuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLS in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 3.38 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS in Thiruvananthapuram? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 5.45 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.