Mercedes-Benz GLS On Road Price in Madurai

1.05 - 1.09 Cr
Madurai
GLS Price in Madurai

Mercedes-Benz GLS on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 1.30 Crore. Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC and the most

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC₹ 1.30 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC₹ 1.30 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS Variant Wise Price List in Madurai

450 4MATIC
₹1.30 Crore On-Road Price
2999 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,90,000
RTO
16,83,500
Insurance
4,39,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Madurai
1,30,13,556
EMI@2,79,712/mo
400d 4MATIC
₹1.30 Crore On-Road Price
2925 cc
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLS Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024

Audi Q8 2024

1.17 Cr Onwards
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLS News

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including a revised grille and bumper, new 20-inch alloy wheels and more
Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8
23 Dec 2023
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, Taapsee Pannu adds Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV, worth nearly 3 crore, to her garage
18 Sept 2023
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin
4 Apr 2023
Mercedes GLS facelift
Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased ahead of debut on April 4
2 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLS Videos

Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
8 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    Mercedes-Benz GLS FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,30,13,556 in Madurai.
    In Madurai, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 16,83,500.
    In Madurai, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 4,39,556.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 16,83,500, Insurance - Rs. 4,39,556, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,30,13,556.
    Top model of Mercedes-Benz Gls is Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC and the on road price in Madurai is Rs. 1,30,13,556.
    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Madurai starts at Rs. 1,30,13,556 and goes upto Rs. 1,30,13,556. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gls in Madurai will be Rs. 2,63,868. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

