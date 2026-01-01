|Engine
|2989 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line, equipped with a OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.63 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line is powered by a 2989 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1350 rpm of torque.
In the GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV priced between ₹1.33 Cr - 1.48 Cr.
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.