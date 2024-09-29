Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Crore in Vijaywada.
Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of 2989 cc Petrol and 2925 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Vijaywada for 1993 cc to 2999 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.13 Crore - 1.27 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz GLE dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 93.55 Lakhs in Vijaywada, BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Toyota Land Cruiser 250 starting at Rs. 1 Cr in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.13 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line ₹ 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.29 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.27 Crore
