Mercedes-Benz GLE On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz GLE Grille
Mercedes-Benz GLE Headlight
Mercedes-Benz GLE Rear Wiper
Mercedes-Benz GLE Roof Rails
Mercedes-Benz GLE Side Mirror Body
1.22 - 1.45 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
GLE Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 1.22 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.46 Crore in Thiruvananthapuram. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of 2989 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.22 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line₹ 1.24 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.46 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

300d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.22 Crore*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,40,000
RTO
21,70,800
Insurance
3,92,712
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
1,22,04,012
EMI@2,62,312/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
300d AMG Line

₹1.24 Crore*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

400d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

450 4MATIC LWB

₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
2989 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup

450d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
View breakup
Mercedes-Benz GLE News

Divine chose the Emerald Green colour for the exterior. As of now, the interior colour is not known.
Rapper Divine buys Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG worth 1.85 crore
28 Dec 2024
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
30 Nov 2024
Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line brings a sportier look along with bigger front brakes and the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line launched in India at 97.85 lakh
13 Aug 2024
Mona Singh taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz GLE
Actress Mona Singh brings home Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore
4 May 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
29 May 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes-Benz GLE FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.46 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 25.86 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLE in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 2.47 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 4.63 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.15 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 25.86 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.63 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.46 Crore.

