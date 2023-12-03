Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Crore in New Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of engine Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Crore in New Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB. The Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in New Delhi for 1993 cc to 2999 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.13 Crore - 1.32 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz GLE dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is mainly compared to BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in New Delhi, Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr in New Delhi and Audi Q8 2024 starting at Rs. 1.17 Cr in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.13 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.29 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.32 Crore