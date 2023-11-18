Launched in Nov 2023
Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc
GLE: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc
Category Average: 11.42 kmpl
GLE: 9-9.7 kmpl
Category Average: 340.6 bhp
GLE: 265.0 - 375.0 bhp
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a luxury SUV that seamlessly combines style, performance, and technology. With a starting price of 96.4 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful driving experience and a host of features that cater to both comfort and safety. Price:
Specs and Features:
Rivals: The Mercedes-Benz GLE faces competition from models like the Volvo XC60, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Hyundai Nexo, and Mercedes-Benz GLB. While each of these vehicles has its own set of features and capabilities, the GLE stands out with its powerful engine options, impressive safety features, and the Mercedes-Benz legacy of luxury and performance.
In summary, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is a premium SUV offering a wide range of engine options, impressive safety features, and the assurance of Mercedes-Benz quality. Whether you seek a comfortable family vehicle or a stylish ride for your daily commute, the GLE has you covered, making it a reliable choice in the luxury SUV segment.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Engine
|1993-2999 cc
|Max Speed
|225-250 Kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹97.85 Lakhs*
₹97.8 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Cr*
₹88.66 Lakhs*
₹96.2 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Cr*
₹1.03 Cr*
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Power
362 bhp
Power
282 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Power
486 bhp
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Length
4924 mm
Length
4922 mm
Length
4995 mm
Length
5072 mm
Length
4754 mm
Length
4792 mm
Length
4461 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1745 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1603 mm
Height
1410 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
2004 mm
Width
1995 mm
Width
1970 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
1854 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Boot Space
630 litres
Boot Space
650 litres
Boot Space
1755 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
545 litres
Boot Space
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
