Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Left Side
View all Images

MERCEDES-BENZ GLE

Launched in Nov 2023

₹99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
GLE Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

GLE: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 11.42 kmpl

GLE: 9-9.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 340.6 bhp

GLE: 265.0 - 375.0 bhp

View all GLE Specs and Features

About Mercedes-Benz GLE

Latest Update

  • Rapper Divine buys Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG worth ₹1.85 crore
  • From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5

    • ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with GLE.
    VS
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    BMW X5
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left Side
    Sun Roof Moon Roof
    Steering Wheel
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Variants
    Mercedes-Benz GLE price starts at ₹ 99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLE ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Automatic
    3 Variants Available
    300d AMG Line₹99 Lakhs*
    1993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    450 4MATIC LWB₹1.12 Cr*
    2989 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    450d 4MATIC LWB₹1.17 Cr*
    2999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Images

    20 images
    View All GLE Images

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Colours

    Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Selenite grey metallic
    Polar white
    High-tech silver metallic
    Obsidian black metallic
    Sodalite blue metallic

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage9 kmpl
    Engine1993-2999 cc
    Max Speed225-250 Kmph
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all GLE specs and features

    Mercedes-Benz GLE comparison with similar cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    BMW X5
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q7
    BMW X4
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    BMW M2
    ₹97.85 Lakhs*
    ₹97.8 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Cr*
    ₹88.66 Lakhs*
    ₹96.2 Lakhs*
    ₹1.1 Cr*
    ₹1.03 Cr*
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    362 bhp
    Power
    282 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    355 bhp
    Power
    416 bhp
    Power
    486 bhp
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Length
    4924 mm
    Length
    4922 mm
    Length
    4995 mm
    Length
    5072 mm
    Length
    4754 mm
    Length
    4792 mm
    Length
    4461 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1745 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1603 mm
    Height
    1410 mm
    Width
    2157 mm
    Width
    2004 mm
    Width
    1995 mm
    Width
    1970 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Width
    1920 mm
    Width
    1854 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.85 metres
    Boot Space
    630 litres
    Boot Space
    650 litres
    Boot Space
    1755 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    545 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingGLE vs X5GLE vs Q8GLE vs Q7GLE vs X4GLE vs AMG GLC43 CoupeGLE vs M2
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Silver Arrow Automobiles
    50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
    +91 - 9540200500
    Global Star
    Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
    +91 - 9319292202
    T & T Motors
    Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9654252588
    See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 1 Crores
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
