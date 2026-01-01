|Engine
|1993 cc
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLE AMG Line Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line, equipped with a OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.13 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLE deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLE AMG Line Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey Metallic, Polar White, High-tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The GLE AMG Line Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 265 bhp @ 4200 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp (Motor) and 550 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the GLE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹96.9 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.
The GLE AMG Line Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.