|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition, equipped with a M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.31 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLE deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey Metallic, Polar White, High-tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5800 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp (Motor) and 500 Nm @ 1800-5000 rpm of torque.
In the GLE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹96.9 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.
The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.