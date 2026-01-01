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Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs
Engine1993 cc
Mileage11 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLE specs and features

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Prices

The GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition, equipped with a OM654 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.23 Crore (ex-showroom).

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Mileage

All variants of the GLE deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Colours

The GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey Metallic, Polar White, High-tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Engine and Transmission

The GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 265 bhp @ 4200 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp (Motor) and 550 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹96.9 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Specs & Features

The GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Price

GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

₹1.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,00,000
RTO
13,66,500
Insurance
4,36,358
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,23,03,358
EMI@2,64,447/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
265 bhp @ 4200 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp (Motor)
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Max Speed
230 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4924 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm
Height
2010 mm
Width
1797 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Dual Zones Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC fan speed control
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Knee; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition EMI
EMI2,38,002 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,10,73,022
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,10,73,022
Interest Amount
32,07,124
Payable Amount
1,42,80,146

Mercedes-Benz GLE other Variants

GLE 300d AMG Line

₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,00,000
RTO
12,91,500
Insurance
4,13,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,05,221
EMI@2,49,441/mo
Add to Compare
Close

GLE AMG Line Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 2.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line

₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,00,000
RTO
13,04,000
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,33,523
EMI@2,43,602/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.28 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,50,000
RTO
11,69,000
Insurance
4,61,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,80,924
EMI@2,74,712/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

₹1.28 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,60,000
RTO
11,70,000
Insurance
4,61,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,92,309
EMI@2,74,957/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

₹1.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,00,000
RTO
11,94,000
Insurance
4,71,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,65,564
EMI@2,80,830/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Mild Hybrid (Electric+Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,50,000
RTO
15,10,250
Insurance
4,80,705
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,41,455
EMI@2,93,208/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,70,000
RTO
15,12,750
Insurance
4,81,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,64,726
EMI@2,93,708/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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GLEvsM2
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GLEvsRX
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