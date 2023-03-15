Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe On Road Price in Panchkula

4 out of 5
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
4 out of 5
68 - 69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Panchkula
GLC Coupe Price in Panchkula

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on road price in Panchkula starts from Rs. 77.92 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe top variant goes up to Rs. 79.06 Lakhs in Panchkula. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a choice of

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC₹ 77.92 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC₹ 79.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Variant Wise Price List in Panchkula

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300 4MATIC
₹77.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,00,000
RTO
7,05,000
Insurance
2,86,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panchkula
77,91,783
EMI@1,67,476/mo
300d 4MATIC
₹79.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe News

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain
15 Mar 2023
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to show a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class and AI-powered assistant, while the Concept CLA will make its North American debut.
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz to showcase G-Class EV, Concept CLA and AI-powered assistant
25 Dec 2023
Automakers in India are expecting an upbeat sales performance for electric vehicles in 2024.
Automakers brace for moderate sales after a record 2023; gear up for more EV launches in 2024
25 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Videos

Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
4 Mar 2020
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 77,91,783 in Panchkula.
    The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 7,05,000 in Panchkula.
    In Panchkula, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will be Rs 2,86,283.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Panchkula: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,00,000, RTO - Rs. 7,05,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,86,283, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in ##cityName## is Rs. 77,91,783.
    The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe is the Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 79,05,531 on the road in Panchkula.
    Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe's on-road price in Panchkula starts at Rs. 77,91,783 and rises to Rs. 79,05,531. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Panchkula will be Rs. 1,57,989. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

