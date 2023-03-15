What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 81,31,783 in Madurai.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai? The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 10,45,000 in Madurai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai? In Madurai, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will be Rs 2,86,283.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,00,000, RTO - Rs. 10,45,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,86,283, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Madurai is Rs. 81,31,783.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe? Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe's on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 81,31,783 and rises to Rs. 82,50,531. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.