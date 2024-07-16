HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe On Road Price in Goa

4 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
4 out of 5
83.36 - 84.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Goa
GLC Coupe Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 83.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe top variant goes up to Rs. 84.58 Lakhs in Goa. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes with a choice of 1991

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC₹ 83.36 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300d 4MATIC₹ 84.58 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
300 4MATIC
₹83.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,00,000
RTO
12,49,000
Insurance
2,86,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Goa
83,35,783
EMI@1,79,168/mo
300d 4MATIC
₹84.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe News

Mercedes will drive in the first variant of the new generation GLC SUV which was launched last year. It will also replace the existing C-Class lineup with the new CLE cabriolet.
Mercedes-Benz to launch two new cars next month, including the AMG GLC coupe
16 Jul 2024
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain
15 Mar 2023
The electric vehicle market is experiencing slowed growth, prompting major global brands to adjust production. Factors such as stiff Chinese competition and local market challenges are impacting sales, while Indian companies prepare to launch new models despite a recent sales decline.
Electric car sales falling world over, leaving carmakers in shock. Here's why
3 Nov 2024
Carmakers in both the mass market and luxury segments are eyeing record sales in India this festive season.
Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz: Car manufacturers eye record festive sales
30 Oct 2024
Auto giant Volkswagen is planning to close at least three factories in Germany and slash tens of thousands of jobs as part of a cost-savings drive.
VW labour chief sounds alarm on mass layoffs and three German plant closures
29 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Videos

Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus
4 Mar 2020
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FAQs

The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 83,35,783 in Goa.
The Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 12,49,000 in Goa.
In Goa, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe 300 4MATIC will be Rs 2,86,283.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Goa: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 68,00,000, RTO - Rs. 12,49,000, Insurance - Rs. 2,86,283, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in ##cityName## is Rs. 83,35,783.
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe is the Mercedes-Benz 300d 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 84,57,531 on the road in Goa.
Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe's on-road price in Goa starts at Rs. 83,35,783 and rises to Rs. 84,57,531. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Glc Coupe in Goa will be Rs. 1,69,020. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

