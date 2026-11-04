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Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
89.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Prices

The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh, featuring a 94 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 711 km, is priced at ₹89.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Range

The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 711 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Colours

The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Alpine Grey, Lavender Silver, Obsidian Black, Opalite White Bright, Sheer Blue.

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Battery & Range

The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh is powered by a 94 kWh battery pack that allows for 711 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 22 Minutes (330 kW DC). The motor makes 360 kW and 800 Nm of torque.

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh include the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Specs & Features

The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Scuff Plates, Follow me home headlamps, Air Conditioner, Heater, Cruise Control, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Child Safety Lock.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Price

GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh

₹89.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,50,000
RTO
8,14,000
Insurance
3,29,865
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,94,365
EMI@1,93,324/mo
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Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Battery Type
lithium-ion
Charging Time
22 Minutes (330 kW DC)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
94 kWh
Driving Range
711 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Motor Power
360 kW
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc

Capacity

Bootspace
570 litres
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4856 mm
Wheelbase
2972 mm
Height
1652 mm
Width
1913 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
15 Dolby Atmos
Bluetooth Compatibility
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
15 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver & Passenger,Front Side,Rear Side,Curtain,Driver Knee,Center)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh EMI
EMI1,73,992 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
80,94,928
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
80,94,928
Interest Amount
23,44,567
Payable Amount
1,04,39,495

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