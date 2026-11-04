The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh, featuring a 94 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 711 km, is priced at ₹89.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 711 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Alpine Grey, Lavender Silver, Obsidian Black, Opalite White Bright, Sheer Blue.
The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh is powered by a 94 kWh battery pack that allows for 711 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 22 Minutes (330 kW DC). The motor makes 360 kW and 800 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh include the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The GLC EV 400 4MATIC 94.0 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Scuff Plates, Follow me home headlamps, Air Conditioner, Heater, Cruise Control, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Child Safety Lock.