HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLC [2019-2023] measures 4,658 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
220d 4MATIC Progressive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Height
1644
Ground Clearance
201
Length
4658
Width
1890
Wheelbase
2873
Bootspace
580
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
66
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige, Magma Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Alternatives

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
GLC [2019-20... vs Wrangler
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
GLC [2019-20... vs Q5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
GLC [2019-20... vs XC60
BMW X3

BMW X3

57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
GLC [2019-20... vs X3
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace

Jaguar Epace

50 - 60 Lakhs
Check Epace details
View similar Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] News

The GLC is the best-selling SUV from Mercedes-Benz in India and the world over.
2023 Mercedes GLC launched in India. Check price, details, review and more
9 Aug 2023
Mercedes GLC will continue to come with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV drive review: Bettering the beauty of a beast
8 Aug 2023
The 2023 GLC is now larger, more luxurious and loaded with features.
New generation Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's changed on brand's bestselling SUV?
5 Aug 2023
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV can be booked at an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh.
New Mercedes-Benz GLC available for booking in India; launch on August 9: Details here
17 Jul 2023
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to go on sale later this year in India
New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC teased ahead of launch, to rival BMW X3, Audi Q5
15 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 58.6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 64.3 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200 Progressive
58.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
220d 4MATIC Progressive
64.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon Facelift

8.5 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

70 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details