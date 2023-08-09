Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLC [2019-2023] measures 4,658 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of GLC [2019-2023] is 201. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less