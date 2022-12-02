HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzGLBOn Road Price in Kareli

Mercedes-Benz GLB On Road Price in Kareli

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz GLB on Road Price in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 75.41 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant goes up to Rs. 84.15 Lakhs in Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLB Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200 Progressive Line
₹75.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,80,000
RTO
9,18,200
Insurance
2,42,243
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Kareli)
75,40,943
EMI@1,62,084/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
220d Progressive Line
₹80.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup
220d 4MATIC AMG Line
₹84.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
200 Progressive Line
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
207 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres
Length
4634 mm
Wheelbase
2829 mm
Height
1697 mm
Width
1834 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
No
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable

Latest Cars

MG Hector
MG Hector14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus 17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 544.95 Lakhs * Check Latest Offers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
BMW i7
BMW i71.95 Cr * Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Citroen C3 EV
Citroen C3 EV9 - 13 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift5.5 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV22 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Blackbird
Tata Blackbird10 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details