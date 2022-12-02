Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 72.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant goes up to Rs. 81.83 Lakhs in Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and 1950 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC AMG Line. The Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price in Delhi for 1332.0 to 1950.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 72.96-81.83 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz GLB dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Mercedes-Benz GLB on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less