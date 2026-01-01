|Engine
|2989 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The G-Class G 450d, equipped with a 3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.38 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the G-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G-Class G 450d is available in 7 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Rubellite Red, Polar White, Brilliant Blue Metallic, Mojave Silver, Iridium Silver Metallic.
The G-Class G 450d is powered by a 2989 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
In the G-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LX priced between ₹2.82 Cr - 3.12 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr.
The G-Class G 450d has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.