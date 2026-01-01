hamburger icon
G-Class G 450d

G-Class G 450d Prices

The G-Class G 450d, equipped with a 3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.38 Crore (ex-showroom).

G-Class G 450d Mileage

All variants of the G-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G-Class G 450d Colours

The G-Class G 450d is available in 7 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Rubellite Red, Polar White, Brilliant Blue Metallic, Mojave Silver, Iridium Silver Metallic.

G-Class G 450d Engine and Transmission

The G-Class G 450d is powered by a 2989 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

G-Class G 450d vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the G-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LX priced between ₹2.82 Cr - 3.12 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr.

G-Class G 450d Specs & Features

The G-Class G 450d has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 450d Price

G-Class G 450d

₹3.38 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,90,00,000
RTO
36,79,000
Insurance
11,49,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,38,29,262
EMI@7,27,123/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 450d Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
210 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
275 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 60 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
640 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
241 mm
Length
4817 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm
Height
1969 mm
Width
1931 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Nut Brown / Black, Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
view all specs and features

