Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hill Assist
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Rear View
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Steering Wheel
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Collectors Edition

4 out of 5
4.90 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all G-Class specs and features

G-Class Collectors Edition

G-Class Collectors Edition Prices

The G-Class Collectors Edition, equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 and Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.90 Crore (ex-showroom).

G-Class Collectors Edition Mileage

All variants of the G-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G-Class Collectors Edition Colours

The G-Class Collectors Edition is available in 7 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Rubellite Red, Polar White, Brilliant Blue Metallic, Mojave Silver, Iridium Silver Metallic.

G-Class Collectors Edition Engine and Transmission

The G-Class Collectors Edition is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

G-Class Collectors Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the G-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LX priced between ₹2.82 Cr - 3.12 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr.

G-Class Collectors Edition Specs & Features

The G-Class Collectors Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, Aux Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Collectors Edition Price

G-Class Collectors Edition

₹4.90 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,30,00,000
RTO
43,54,000
Insurance
16,89,636
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,90,44,136
EMI@10,54,150/mo
Close

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Collectors Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0-litre V8
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
20 bhp
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4873 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm
Height
1976 mm
Kerb Weight
2640 kg
Width
2187 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
640 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Catalana beige/black/Truffle brown/black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Collectors Edition EMI
EMI9,48,735 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,41,39,722
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,41,39,722
Interest Amount
1,27,84,365
Payable Amount
5,69,24,087

Mercedes-Benz G-Class other Variants

G-Class G 400 d AMG Line

₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,55,00,000
RTO
32,41,500
Insurance
10,14,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,97,56,794
EMI@6,39,590/mo
Add to Compare
Close

G-Class Adventure Edition

₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,55,00,000
RTO
32,41,500
Insurance
10,14,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,97,56,794
EMI@6,39,590/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

G-Class G 450d

₹3.38 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,90,00,000
RTO
36,79,000
Insurance
11,49,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,38,29,262
EMI@7,27,123/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

G-Class AMG G 63

₹4.11 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,60,00,000
RTO
36,54,000
Insurance
14,19,699
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,10,74,199
EMI@8,82,845/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

G-Class AMG G 63 Grand Edition

₹4.56 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,00,00,000
RTO
40,54,000
Insurance
15,73,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,56,28,449
EMI@9,80,733/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

