|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The G-Class Collectors Edition, equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 and Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.90 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the G-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G-Class Collectors Edition is available in 7 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Rubellite Red, Polar White, Brilliant Blue Metallic, Mojave Silver, Iridium Silver Metallic.
The G-Class Collectors Edition is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.
In the G-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LX priced between ₹2.82 Cr - 3.12 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr.
The G-Class Collectors Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, Aux Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.