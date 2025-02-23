Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Specifications

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The G-Class with EQ Power measures 4,863 mm in length, 2,187 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The ground clearance of G-Class with EQ Power is 250 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less