HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
1/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
2/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
3/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
4/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
5/23
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
View all Images
6/23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

G-Class with EQ Power Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 3.27 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580₹ 3.27 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

580

₹3.27 Crore*On-Road Price
116 KWh
180 Kmph
473 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,00,00,000
RTO
15,50,000
Insurance
11,51,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
3,27,01,902
EMI@7,02,891/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power Alternatives

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Eletre Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Emeya Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maybach EQS Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.89 - 2.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Taycan Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz News

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.
Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
7 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster represents the sportiest Maybach yet
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
6 Feb 2025
Nissan is reconsidering its electric vehicle production ramp-up in the US due to regulatory uncertainties under President Trump.
Nissan looks to Trump-proof North American production plans
28 Jan 2025
The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed the unveiling and showcasing of several concept cars.
Tata Avinya X to Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: Five key concept cars to drool over from Auto Expo 2025
23 Jan 2025
In the past, Donald Trump had used the threat of tariffs to push automakers to move more production to the United States.
German carmakers brace for Trump tariffs, warns of higher price
22 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 3.27 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 15.50 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 6.63 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 11.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.00 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.50 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 11.51 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 3.27 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details