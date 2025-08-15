The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Indore is Rs. 3.12 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Indore amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Indore is Rs. 6.33 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Indore are Rs. 11.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.00 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 11.51 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 3.12 Crore.