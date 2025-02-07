What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Goa? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Goa is Rs. 3.12 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Goa? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Goa amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Goa is Rs. 6.33 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power in Goa? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 in Goa are Rs. 11.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.