G-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power G Class With Eq Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580

3.12 Crore
*On-Road Price
Delhi
G-Class with EQ Power 580

G-Class with EQ Power 580 Prices

The G-Class with EQ Power 580, featuring a 116 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 473 km, is priced at ₹3.12 Crore (ex-showroom).

G-Class with EQ Power 580 Range

The G-Class with EQ Power 580 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 473 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G-Class with EQ Power 580 Battery & Range

The G-Class with EQ Power 580 is powered by a 116 kWh battery pack that allows for 473 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 32 Minutes (10-80%) DC fast charger. The motor makes 432 kW and 1164 Nm of torque.

G-Class with EQ Power 580 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the G-Class with EQ Power 580 include the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.

G-Class with EQ Power 580 Specs & Features

The G-Class with EQ Power 580 has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 Price

G-Class with EQ Power 580

₹3.12 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,00,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
11,84,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,12,38,523
EMI@6,71,438/mo
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1164 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
587 bhp
Charging Time
32 Minutes (10-80%) DC fast charger
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
116 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
473 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Motor Power
432 kW
Drivetrain
4WD
Max Motor Performance
587 bhp, 1164 Nm
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Solid De-Dion axle
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone suspension

Capacity

Bootspace
620 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Door

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
250 mm
Length
4863 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm
Height
1983 mm
Width
2187 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 580 EMI
