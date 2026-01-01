The G-Class with EQ Power 580, featuring a 116 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 473 km, is priced at ₹3.12 Crore (ex-showroom).
The G-Class with EQ Power 580 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 473 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G-Class with EQ Power 580 is powered by a 116 kWh battery pack that allows for 473 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 32 Minutes (10-80%) DC fast charger. The motor makes 432 kW and 1164 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the G-Class with EQ Power 580 include the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.
The G-Class with EQ Power 580 has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.