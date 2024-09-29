HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQS On Road Price in Goa

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Left Side
1/9
Mercedes-Benz EQS Grille
2/9
Mercedes-Benz EQS Wheel
3/9
Mercedes-Benz EQS Model Name
4/9
Mercedes-Benz EQS Rear Right Side
5/9
Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.62 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Goa
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

EQS Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz EQS on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 1.62 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC₹ 1.62 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQS Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
580 4MATIC
₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 Kwh
210 Kmph
857 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,00,000
RTO
58,000
Insurance
6,24,868
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Goa)
1,61,83,368
EMI@3,47,844/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz EQS Alternatives

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.44 - 2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Panamera Price in Goa
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ghibli Price in Goa
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.29 - 1.57 Cr
Check Latest Offers
A8 L Price in Goa

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS News

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features that make the cabin of the EV futuristic.
Hyperscreen to 5 zone AC climate control: Key technology features of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV
29 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, launched in India in the 580 4Matic form is the latest top-end electric car from the German luxury carmaker, which joined the likes of EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and Maybach EQS SUV.
Should you buy Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV? Pros and cons explained
27 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 24: Tata Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review
25 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz may have a Maybach EQS SUV that was launched earlier in 2024. But it is really the EQS SUV that is looking at creating a deeper inroad into the exclusive club of flagship luxury electric vehicles in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?
24 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQS News

Mercedes-Benz EQS Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 SUV priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.41 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a 122 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV can run for 809 kms without the need to recharge.
Mercedes EQS SUV review: Epitome of luxury now made in India
24 Sept 2024
Merceces-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV in India on September 5. It is the first Maybach car to get electric power and will become the most expensive electric car ever to launch in the country.
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive EV offers
3 Sept 2024
Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Goa is Rs. 1.62 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Goa amount to Rs. 58,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Goa is Rs. 3.28 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Goa are Rs. 6.25 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Goa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.55 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 58,000, insurance - Rs. 6.25 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.62 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details